Exhibition in Kirkcaldy to mark 70 years of the NHS

An exhibition of memorabilia, information and film on the history of the NHS in Fife is showing in the Mercat Shopping Centre.

Entitled #nhsscot70, it features everything from a display of nurses uniforms from throughout the last 70 years to instruments and equipment used in surgical procedures, with some rather large drills and hefty hip and knee replacements. There are also information displays on dementia and its treatment, smoking cessation, alcohol intake, mental health, nutritional advice, mammograms and much more.

A film show highlights the changes in treatments from surgery to midwifery, with first-hand accounts from patients around Fife, and there is a Dementia Carer’s Cafe from 10am-noon, where those affected by dementia can come along for a cup of tea, exchange views and news, get information, and find out about the support that’s available locally. The exhibition runs from 10am until 3pm today (Thursday).