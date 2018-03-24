Exhibition to celebrate The Skids’ story

Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries is set to showcase an exhibition celebrating the work and music of Richard Jobson and The Skids.

The Fife punk legends are still going strong and have just released a fantastic new album to widespread critical acclaim.

Now their success, and influence, will be celeberated in a major new exhibition.

It spans from 1977, when punk was at its peak, to the current day, and will include some incredible and unusual pieces of memorabilia, artwork and photographs from fan and band collections.

The venue itself holds a significant place for the band. In the building’s former guise, a then teenage Jobson would seek heat and respite to pen lyrics to some of The Skids’ earliest hits under the roof of the world’s first Carnegie Library.

Some of these original lyric sheets will be on display.

Jobson said: “I’m very proud of our roots here and want to be part of Dunfermline’s renaissance as the coolest town in Scotland – it’s really important that we all contribute to making the town a success and that it is seen by the rest of the country as a creative hub, a place where people make things happen.”

Jobson’s artwork ‘Scared to Dance’ – named for the first Skids album – will also be displayed, along with footage from gigs over the years, plus posters and photographs to lyrics and rare vinyl records.

The exhibition runs from Saturday, April 28 until late August.