Experience the science of the seaside at Fisheries Museum

The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther is taking part in British Science Week (March 9-18) by hosting a series of events.

It’s a chance to discover the science of the seaside.

The programme of events includes:

Wacky Weather

Saturday, March 10, 2pm-4pm

Suitable for all ages

Free, drop-in

Tornados in jars, clouds in bottles and rainbows at your fingertips. Pop along and join in as the team experiments with pint-sized weather systems and more!

What Lies Beneath?

Sunday, March 11, noon-4pm

Suitable for all ages

Free, drop-in

What goes on underneath the ocean’s surface? Find out with a scientist from Marine Scotland.

Isle of May Talk

Monday, March 12, 7pm

Free, booking advised

Home to a fantastic array of birds, and a perfect look-out spot for many ocean species, the Isle of May is a very special place. Reserve manager David Steel will give a talk about this wonderful habitat before he heads back to the island for the summer season.

WOW: Incredible Inventions and Marvellous Machines

Saturday, March 16 10am-4pm

Suitable for all ages

Free, drop-in

The museum welcomes Fife Cultural Trust’s exhibition Wow: Incredible Inventions and Marvellous Machines housed in their mobile museum. From the ear trumpet to the flat screen TV, see some fantastic inventions have changed our lives – making things faster, bigger, brighter, and a lot more fun.

I Scream, You Scream…

Sunday, March 18.

Time slots available between 2pm-4pm

Suitable for ages 4+

Suggested donation £3 on day

Booking essential

…We all scream for ice cream!A trip to the seaside isn’t complete without an ice cream. Find out why salt is a key ingredient for making your very own ice cream!

For more information on the British Science Week events at the Scottish Fisheries Museum, see the website www.scottishmuseum.org

For events requiring advanced booking, call 01333 310628, email enquiries@scottishmuseum.org or book using Eventbrite.