Family affair at Crail Folk Club

The Gold Heart Sisters, from Virginia, USA, have been touring the world astounding audiences with their fun personalities, intense harmonies and brilliant musicianship.

On Thursday, June 14, the Gold sisters – Tori (mandolin), Jocey (guitar), and Shelby (fiddle) – will be playing at Crail Town Hall for Crail Folk Club.

They’re joined by their father Trent on bass, and their brother Kai on banjo.

They’ve been performing on the bluegrass scene for 11 years, and have hundreds of live performances and four albums under their belt.

Family harmony is considered one of the staples of bluegrass and acoustic music. If the lilting, three-part, sister harmony doesn’t put a smile on your face, the youthful originality of the songs, chock full of fresh ideas and melodies, is sure to do so.

Tickets and further information can be found at www.crailfolkclub.org.uk