Fantastic fare at Glenfarg Folk Club feast

The Green Hotel, Kinross is the venue again this year for Glenfarg Folk Club’s annual Folk Feast, from Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

This will be the club’s 41st festival, featuring, as it invariably does, the best in traditional and contemporary acoustic music.

In addition to the customary singarounds and informal music sessions in the hotel and nearby pubs, the festival will begin with a ceilidh/concert featuring the Lomond Ceilidh Band, with songs from Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Gill Bowman.

Saturday morning begins with a songwriting workshop led by the immensely talented Anthony Toner, from Northern Ireland.

This will be followed by an organised singaround and then by the Feast’s Original Song Competition. The theme this year is ‘New Beginnings’, with the trophy awarded to the funniest song of the afternoon.

Saturday evening’s concert features the club’s very popular quartet, Forgaitherin, from Cupar and Gauldry, followed by Anthony Toner.

Some may recall his introduction to Scottish audiences by Barbara Dickson a couple of years ago. Since then, and nine albums down the line, his reputation as an exceptional guitarist, singer-songwriter has grown rapidly.

To complete the show, Fara, four young Orcadians, will also no doubt raise the roof with their high octane fiddle playing and rich harmonies.

Sunday begins at a more leisurely pace with the club’s increasingly popular ‘in conversation’ event, this year featuring Ian McCalman, who will be encouraged to reminisce over the 50 years he has enjoyed as one of our finest folk musicians.

Then there’s another organised singaround, followed by the now legendary World Puff-a-Box Championship – the chance to show how far you can blow the inner tray of an empty matchbox.

The Sunday evening concert offers another fantastic line-up: The Ian Walker Band with John Graham; the comedy genius that is Les Barker; and the outstanding Siobhan Miller, Scots Singer of the Year an unprecedented three times. It seems you can’t help but spoil yourself at this Feast!

For further information, go to Folk Club Feast