Feast of film at Outwith Festival in Dunfermline

The Outwith Festival has taken the wraps off its line-up for 2019 – and it is packed with fantastic movies.

The event takes place in Dunfermline from September 3-8 and offers some 200 performers in 23 venues across the town.

Whatever Happened to Baby Jane (1962)

It features everything from live music to literature, while film fans are in for some treats.

The movie programme at Dunfermline Carnegie Library And Galleries opens on Thursday, September 5, with Nae Paseran – Felipe Bustos Sierra’s acclaimed documentary that charts the incredible true story of the Scots who managed to ground half of Chile’s Air Force, from the other side of the world, in the longest single act of solidarity against Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship.

It then steps back in time to show a true classic – Whatever Happened To Baby Jane.

The 1962 movie stars Hollywood legends – and bitter rivals –Bette Davis and Joan Crawford in a psychological horror film which was met with widespread acclaim and box office success.

A true black and white classic.

You may also be interested in:

Bogus workmen steal from 84-year old Fife woman

Video: watch lightning strike wind turbine in Fife

Developer buys site of Kirkcaldy’s old power station

It’s followed by Shoplifters – a Palme d’Or-winning drama about a Japanese family of crooks who rescue a little lost girl from the streets – and then Connect, a Scottish film on an important issue.

Writer/director Marilyn Edmond will introduce this crowd- funded work which confronts the suicide among young Scottish men. It was filmed in North Berwick.

Friday, September 6, has another great mix of classics and new work to explore.

It starts with a morning screening of Last Breath, in which diver Chris Lemons lies trapped under the North Sea, his umbilical cable completely severed, leaving him without breathing gas – a tense docu-drama which puts the viewer at the heart of desperate attempts to reach him.

It is followed by a dementia-friendly screening of the wonderful Singing In the Rain at midday.

The lights and sound are amended to ensure it is ideal for people living with dementia, and trained staff will be on hand to offer support so everyone can enjoy this glorious song and dance classic.

There is a tea-time screening of Eighth Grade – a funny, touching coming-of-age debut by comedy star Bo Burnham – while music fans will want to catch Teenage Superstars that celebrates Glasgow’s independent music scene which gave us everyone from The Pastels and BMX Bandits to, Teenage Fanclub, The Vaselines, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Primal Scream.

Director, Grant McPhee, will also be present to talk about the film and his love of music.

Saturday, September 7, features a morning screening of Films of Love And War, introduced by director Matt Pinder.

It tells the story of Harry Birrell who spent his life recording incidents great and small.

Full details are available from HERE www.onfife.com and HERE www.outwithfestival.co.uk