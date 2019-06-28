Fife band Shambolics sign record deal with Alan McGee

Kirkcaldy band Shambolics have signed a record deal with legendary Scottish music mogul, Alan McGee.

The man who discovered bands such as Oasis and Primal Scream, has taken them under his wing after seeing them play live.

The band are now signed to his famous Creation23 recreation label.

It’s the big break they have been working hard to achieve – and it could take their careers to a whole new level.

The four-piece outfit, which have attracted a huge and passionate local following on the back of a string of great live gigs, now have one of the most influential men in the business backing their bid for the big time.

Shambolics have also won critical praise from influential broadcasters such as Vic Galloway and Edith Bowman, and made their mark on vinyl.

Last year they supported Britpop stars , Cast, in a special gig in Leven, and they return to home territory with a gig at PJ Molloys, Dunfermline, on September 21.

The band comprises: Lewis McDonald (vocals/guitar), Darren Forbes (vocals/guitar), Jordan McHatton (vocals/bass) and Jake Bain (vocals/drums),