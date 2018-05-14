Fife care home residents’ artwork to go on display

A Fife care home provider is holding an art exhibition showing the work of its residents.

The Kingdom Homes show takes place from May 15-20, 10am-4pm in the community hub of the Mercat, Kirkcaldy and entry is free. It includes pieces from Methven House and Camilla House created during art therapy groups and includes creative writing, painting, sculpture and textiles, many done with the help of schools, nurseries and other groups.

The purpose of the event, as well as showing the talents of residents, is to change the preconception of care homes. There will be a launch by Raith Rovers representatives at 11am on Tuesday.