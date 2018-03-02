Fife dog owners offered free pet MOT

Leading pet wellbeing charity, PDSA, is offering free health MOTs to Fife dogs this month

The PetCheck UK tour will travel to Kirkcaldy and Burntisland providing free health checksto provide expert pet care advice.

Its schedule is: Tuesday, March 6 from 10am-5pm at Park Road Centre, Kirkcaldy; Wednesday, March 7, from 10am-5pm at Templehall Community Centre, Beauly Place; Thursday, March 8 from 10am-5pm at Links Street Community Garden, Links Street; Friday, March 9 from 10am-5pm at Rossend Terrace Car Park, Burntisland.

Dogs will get an MOT which covers diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health. A simple traffic light system gives each one a score, and owners get an action plan on how to improve their pet’s wellbeing.