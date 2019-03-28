Fife food hub to hold seafood spectacular at next market weekend

The next Market Weekend at Bowhouse Farm in the East Neuk of Fife will be a seafood spectacular on April 13 and 14.

The market hall will be awash with Scotland’s best seafood, with produce from the local waters of the East Neuk as well as coasts further afield.

Visitors can experience a Taste of Bute with Ritchie’s of Rothesay, a smokehouse that dates back to 1888. During this tasting workshop, visitors can sample traditional smoked and cured fish alongside a series of cookery demonstrations.

In addition, the brand new East Neuk Seaweed Company will launch at Bowhouse over the course of the weekend, showing the many different uses of seaweed in cooking.

Also dipping its toes into the water, charity partner Anstruther Improvements Association will be at Bowhouse ahead of its Annual Duck Race, which sees 1000 rubber ducks take to Anstruther’s Dreel Burn, raising funds for the refurbishment of the historic Dreel Halls.

The market will bring a mix of stalls from Scotland’s best food producers and independent artists, from a specially curated craft section to craft beer from Perthshire microbrewery Dalrannoch Brewing Co., and pickles and ferments from Aye Pickled.

The specially dedicated street food section hosts seed-to-plate dishes from Falkland Kitchen Farm, a taste of the Mediterranean from Moskito Spanish Bites and drinks from The Wee Gin Joint.

Bowhouse opened as a hub for artisan food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife in summer 2017. Since then the space has grown and it is now home to eight food businesses permanently based there.

Its popular Market Weekends are free to attend and give visitors the opportunity to see, discuss, taste and buy the best food and drink from Fife and beyond; providing the missing link between farm and fork.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com or on social media.