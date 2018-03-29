Fife Heritage railway kicks off season with Easter event

Fifers are being encouraged to head to Levenmouth this weekend for Fife Heritage Railway’s first event of the season.

Their Easter special draws big crowds every year, and organisers are hoping 2018 will be just as big a success.

At the event this Sunday, April 1, their Forth steam engine will be the star attraction, providing rides every half hour from 11am until 3.30pm with no need to pre-order tickets, simply buy them from our ticket office next to the platform (£6 Adult, £3 Child, Under 3’s go free).

As well as train rides there will also be face painting, tombola, a craft station and a special Easter quiz with the Easter bunny!

Refreshments will also be available in the tea room.

The yard is situated in Burnmill Industrial Estate, Leven.