Fife jazz musician at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Internationally acclaimed pianist Richard Michael from Kirkcaldy is set to play at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Richard will entertain audiences with a wide-ranging programme of standards looking back on a distinguished career for special performances at next month’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Richard is a regular contributor to BBC’s Jazz Nights. His programme will include the Great American Songbook as well as the music of Robert Burns. Richard Michael BEM at 70: Celebration is at artSpace@StMarks at 7 Castle Terrace in Edinburgh from August 15-17 at 6.30pm.