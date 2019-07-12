Fife jazz musician at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Richard Michael.
Richard Michael.

Internationally acclaimed pianist Richard Michael from Kirkcaldy is set to play at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Richard will entertain audiences with a wide-ranging programme of standards looking back on a distinguished career for special performances at next month’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

You may also be interested in:

Deportation threat to American who made his home in Fife

Police appeal after death of cyclist

Fife twins reveal heartache behind graduation joy

Richard is a regular contributor to BBC’s Jazz Nights. His programme will include the Great American Songbook as well as the music of Robert Burns. Richard Michael BEM at 70: Celebration is at artSpace@StMarks at 7 Castle Terrace in Edinburgh from August 15-17 at 6.30pm.