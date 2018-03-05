Fife music festival headliners revealed

The headline acts of Fife’s ‘biggest small festival’ have been announced.

The organisers of the Gig in the Car Park 2018, which takes place at the Greenside Hotel in Leslie, have announced a stacked line-up of acts.

More than 40 acts will be performing over two days, on three stages.

Headliners for Saturday include The Wedding Present, Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles, and Chris Helme.

Acts headlining on the Sunday include Root System, The Catch 22s, BrainGlue, and Aye Hobos.

Gig in the Car Park will be taking place on August 4 and 5, with tickets £18 for Saturday and £12 for Sunday.

To keep up-to-date with all the latest information and announcements, visit the website here.