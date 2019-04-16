Fife park music festival continues to grow

Silverburn Festival returns this summer – and it promises to be bigger than ever before.

The two-day event will be held at the park on July 27 and 28, but this year it will be with an added twist.

While the Saturday will be the same as previous years, the Sunday will see an array of folk/traditional music performers taking to the stage.

Organisers FEAT have held a number of Gaelic events in the park, which is Fife’s first Gaelic-friendly park, and aim to build on that.

The second major change will be the addition of another big stage, which, along with a large marquee, means more people can attend than ever before.

The Catch 22s will be headlining on Saturday, with others on the packed card including Gypsy Roots, Healthy Minds Collapse and local favourite Cody Feechan.

More performers will be announced in the future.

Duncan Mitchell from FEAT, said: “We completely sold out last year, and, in fact, had to increase the size of the marquee such was the demand. This year we’ve started with the larger marquee from the outset and added a second stage as well so we have even more capacity than ever before.

“The event is established now after five years of running and adding a different dimension to the Sunday can help us reach an even wider audience. While it’s a great weekend for all involved, we also do need sponsors to come forward and help us with the costs of staging the event.

“The costs are fairly substantial and we always aim to keep ticket prices as low as possible, while trying to balance that with making a profit over the weekend so we can reinvest that profit back into the park.

“Sponsorships and donations are therefore of huge benefit both to the event and also the future of the park.”

Duncan said he was “delighted” that Anstruther Fish Bar had become the first sponsor of the festival.

For more information about the festival, including details on how to purchase tickets, visit the Silverburn Festival Facebook page.