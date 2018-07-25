Fife park set for annual music festival

The annual Silverburn Festival returns this weekend – and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event will, for the first time, take place over two days, between noon-9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of acts will be performing over the course of the weekend, including Root System, Moonlight Zoo, and The Catch 22’s. As well as the musical performances, there will be fun and games, with rides, stalls and much more planned for the event.

Tickets for the music tent and bar area are £12.50 per person, per day.

Children under 14 can attend with a paying guardian.

For tickets visit www.silverburnpark.co.uk or McPhails.