Fife rowing club to hold weekend gin tasting event

Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club is holding gin tasting at the Bowling Club, David I Street, tomorow (Friday) 7-10pm, and over-18s are invited.

Guests can try five gins and two cocktails with nibbles.

Tickets priced £20 are available from the community centre, the Crown, Nicola’s Cupcake Cafe or on the door, with proceeds going towards the club’s shed.

Weather permitting, Kinghorn Coastal Rowing Club will be taking part in the Civic Week beach day on Sunday when it will host come and try sessions. Participants are asked to bring sensible footwear and a change of clothing as wading will be required.