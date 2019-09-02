Fife’s leading music festival prepares for landmark year

Fife Festival of Music is gearing up for a landmark celebration.

It launches its 40th annual programme at venues across the region in January – and the prospectus for the events out now.

The festival’s main aim is to provide a platform for performance, this year in Kirkcaldy, Dunfermline and St. Andrews.

Opportunities for schools and community groups, individuals and ensembles are all catered for in both competitive and non-competitive classes, and the committee is looking forward to welcoming participants and prospective audiences to ten days of exciting music-making.

Entry forms, which must be completed and returned by October 1, are available from schools, libraries and on-line, with early entries, received by September 15th, attracting a discount.

Arrangements for the firmly-established family fun day in November are also well underway.

It takes place in Parkhll Primary School, Leven, on Sunday, November 24 when activities including music workshops, ‘come and try’ sessions in a variety of instruments – ukulele, samba, drum kit, pipe band drumming will be available. The youngest family members can participate in drawing, face painting and enjoy the return of ‘Travelling by Tuba’.

Further information can be found HERE www.ffom.org.uk and on Facebook.

Full details of the event will be available before things get underway in January.