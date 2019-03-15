Fife set to host Scotland’s biggest comic con

Fife is set to host a major comic con later this month.

Organisers, Little Shop Of Heroes, say Dunfermline Comic Con will be the biggest in Scotland.

It takes place on March 30 in two large exhibition spaces within Pittencrieff Park, Dunfermline.

The event will feature artists and writers from across the globe, and Scottish talent will be at the forefront.

The comic con will host legendary Dundonian comic artist, Ian Kennedy.

The 86-year old has been working for DC Thomson since 1949, and, to celebrate his 70th anniversary, the company is producing a volume of his amazing artwork which will be launched at Dunfermline Comic Con. Said an event spokesman: “Ian is one of the most delightful people working in comics, and attendees at the con will have the opportunity to chat with him and purchase a signed copy of “Art of Ian Kennedy” prior to general release.”

The line-up also includes 2018 Young Scot award winner, 14-year old Amy Tucker who has been writing and illustrating her comic “Mystery Club” since she was 11. She will be hosting a comic workshop.

The event will also feature more than over 100 stalls plus 30 top international artists and writers, and showcase props from the movie Outlaw King and replicas from Star Wars and Doctor Who – and a 4m high Apollo Space Mission Lunar Lander.

Add in panels, workshops and a cosplay competition, and you have an event which will be the biggest indepdent show of its kind in Fife.

Dunfermline Comic Con is a not for profit event, raising money for Little Shop Of Heroes ‘Books For Schools’ – a fund supplying free graphic novels to secondary school libraries across Fife.

Tickets are available in person at Little Shop Of Heroes in Maygate, Dunfermline and online as e-tickets from http://www.dunfermlinecomiccon.com/.