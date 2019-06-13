Fife shopping centre joins UK-wide charity fundraising day

The Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy is taking part in the UK-wide ‘One Great Day’ initiative on Saturday.

The family and charity events are aimed at raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity, and local organisatiaons.

From 11.00am until 3.00pm, The Mercat will be raising money for Kingdom Kids – is the official charity of Kingdom FM which raises money for groups supporting under privileged and disadvantaged children throughout Fife.

Kingdom FM will also be broadcasting live from the centre.

Stephen Roberts, centre manager, said: “One Great Day is a fantastic event that allows our community to come together whilst helping children that really need support.”

One Great Day was established in 2014 and has so far raised over £500,000 for 113 different children’s charities.