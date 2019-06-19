Fife singer sees first single soar to top of charts

A Fife singer woke up on top of the world this week after seeing his first solo single soar up the itunes music charts.

Cameron Barnes’ single Chasing Love was given a low-key online release in the early hours of Tuesday so he was blown away when he got up to discover it had taken the number one spot in the world music chart and crashed into the UK singles chart in the top 40.

Singer Cameron Barnes.

Throughout the day it kept creeping up, leaping over such big names as Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Liam Gallacher.

He even had the satisfaction of it overtaking his mate Tom Walker’s single.

By Tuesday night it had reached number 26 and while Cameron expected it to drop out completely overnight, as most singles without a major publicity campaign behind them do, he was delighted to find it was still in the top 40 today.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it was number one on the world music chart and then start to climb up the singles chart – and then for it stay in the charts for more than a day was fantastic,” he said.

To give the single a bit of a push, Cameron held an impromptu peformance at lunchtime today at Glasgow’s Central Station, where he was acommpanied by a choir and piano.

The former lead singer with Fife band Break The Butterfly, Cameron, originally from Methil, has been stretching his musical muscles of late and developing a style he feels happy to go solo with.

An accomplished musician, he is currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, the country’s foremost academic institution for the performing arts, although still tours when he can with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

It was through the popular piping collective that his path crossed with singer Tom Walker, when Cameron and a few of his fellow Chilli Pipers backed him first at an outdoor appearance in Glasgow and then later on a successful BBC Music performance, which has now had nearly two million views on YouTube.

He was also to the front and centre on a Red Hot Chilli Piper version of Avicci’s Wake Me Up, recorded for BBC Radio One.

“Meeting and working with Tom Walker has definitely had an influence on me and given me the confidence to work on a style of my own that I feel happy with,” Cameron added.

You can find Cameron’s single here