Fife singer to perform at iconic venue

A Methil singer is preparing for his first solo gig at one of Scotland’s most famous music venues.

Cameron Barnes will perform at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow, a venue which has hosted some of the world’s most famous musicians before they made it big.

The gig, on December 20, will mark the culmination of a breakthrough year for the 29-year-old.

Cameron’s debut single, Chasing Love, reached the top of the world music chart and crashed the top 40 earlier this year. He then made his live solo debut in front of tens of thousands of rugby fans at Murrayfield, ahead of Scotland’s win over Georgia.

Cameron described the year as “madness”, and said the gig at King Tut’s was the best way to finish 2019.

“To play King Tut’s for the first time on my own is amazing,” he said. “It’s a way to end my year with a bang.”

Cameron is hoping that he can emulate the success of another Scottish singer whose career has taken off since he appeared at King Tut’s.

Lewis Capaldi sold out the venue in 2017, before he broke out and became a worldwide star.

Cameron is planning to release a new single and video in the weeks leading up to the gig, and has got a support tour lined up in 2020.

“I’m starting to love music again,” said Cameron.

“If you’re writing loads and people are loving it, it’s great. But it can be a tough business. But right now I’m loving what I’m doing.”

The Methil singer believes a lot of his recent success can be traced back to the support of fellow Fifers.

“Getting to number one and in the top 40 – that would not have happened if Fife had not got behind me,” he said.