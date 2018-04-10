Fife students to host ball for WEE BOX appeal

Students from the University of St Andrews are hosting a ball to raise funds for an international aid fund.

All proceeds from the Canmore Ball, to be hosted by the university’s Catholic Society on April 13, will boost the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund’s WEE BOX appeal.

The fund is for families living in poverty around the world, and the UK Government will be matching, pound-for-pound, all donations made.

The ball will be held at the Hotel Du Vin, with a ceilidh and a raffle.

To purchase a ticket (priced at £20 for members, £25 for non members) for the event. A booking fee will be charged.