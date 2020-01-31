Fife theatre hosts Bohemian Rhapsody sing-along

Sing-A-Long Bohemian Rhapsody is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline next month.

It takes place on Friday, February 28.

The film may well be full of holes – ask any Queen fan and they’ll probably rant – but as a feel-good musical, it is simply fabulous entertainment. And this version on the big screen comes with an added sing-a-long. Yup, you can belt out all those great Queen tracks and not be told to shoosh! The film tells the story of the band, culminating in their epic appearance at Live Aid which pretty much stole the show. You also get a host who will warm up your voices, teach you some iconic dance moves ... and show you how to use your interactive prop bags. More information HERE https://alhambradunfermline.com/