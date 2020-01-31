Fife theatre hosts tribute to Paul Simon

Can it really be 50 years since Simon and Garfunkel gave us Bridge Over Troubled Water?

It has become one of the most recorded songs in history, and has sold some six million copies.

But, for all the covers, the duo’s rendition remains definitive.

So, it’s fitting that Something About: The Paul Simon Story should roll into Fife as the song marks its golden jubilee.

Singer-songwriter Gary Edward Jones takes on the music of Simon to tell his remarkable story with stories galore from across the decades.

It traces his career back to those early days with Art Garfunkel from high school to best-selling artists.

The duo’s distinctive harmonies delivered classics such as Mrs Robinson and the Sound Of Silence.

They’ve parted company and reunited over the decades – most famously for their 1981 concert in Centralk Park, New York, which drew a crowd of 500,000 – while Simon has also forged a ground-breaking solo career.

He has amassed 16 Grammys, and broke new ground with his 1986 album Graceland which featured many of South Africa’s leading musicians.

In 2012, he marked the album’s 25th anniversary by reuniting with the original peformers for a stunning concert at Hyde Park in London where over 50,000 danced with sheer joy at the sound of You Can Call me Al.

Simon’s career is encapsulated in this show led by Gary.

It combines visuals, stage design and, of course, the music.

After years of comparisons, Gary lived and breathed all things Simon, creating his show which has received five-star reviews and standing ovations across the UK and has completed a hugely successful run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe receiving four- star reviews across the board.

Gary brings his Paul Simon show to Lochgelly Theatre on February 29.

Ticket details at www.onfife.com

