Fife youngster makes his acting debut in musical The King and I

A Kirkcaldy youngster has made his professional acting debut on stage at Kings Theatre in Glasgow in the award-winning production of The King and I.

Shota-Leon Sato (10) performed this week as one of the Royal princes in the Glasgow run of the show.

Shota was handpicked from a massive open audition that took place during last year’s Edinburgh Festival.

The Lang Toun youngster said he was delighted to be chosen for the role and explained how he got the part: “I still can’t believe I’m going to be making my professional debut on the Kings stage in the international tour of The King and I,” he said.

“Last summer I went to the open auditions at the Edinburgh Festival and had so much fun with all the other children.

“The show’s amazing choreographer and musical director made us do so many fun things, so to now be joining this amazing show in Glasgow and doing it for real is mind blowing.

“The King and I has always been a special musical in our house, not only because we love all of the wonderful songs, but my mum actually visited the original film set on Langkawi Island years ago.”

Shota added: “I’ve been acting since I was five, so can’t wait to get onto the Kings stage as a royal prince. It’s going to so cool!”

Emma Woods, UK Associate choreographer, said: “I was immediately drawn to Shota as soon as he started dancing and singing as he really shone during The King and I auditions.

“He carried himself effortlessly and had good range, so it’s so exciting that he will now be joining our cast.”

Annalene Beechey, who is performing the lead role in the production as Lady Anna, said: “The kids steal the show every night so we’re just thrilled that Shota is joining our wonderful production in Glasgow.”

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

The King and I production is currently on its international tour and will be at Kings Theatre in Glasgow until February 8, 2020.