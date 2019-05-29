Fife youngsters present Annie Jnr on stage in Kirkcaldy

Young people from Youth Music Theatre Scotland (YMTS) are set to take to the stage in Kirkcaldy this week with their latest musical production.

Members of the group are performing Annie Jnr at the Adam Smith Theatre at 7pm tonight and tomorrow night this week.

The role of Annie is played by Ruby McIlhatton in the latest production from YMTS. Pic: Hannah Wilson

YMTS, which features talented youngsters from local Fife primary schools, have been working on their new show every Friday since September.

Annie is played by Ruby McIlhatton, Miss Hannigan by Katie Jarvie, Mr Warbucks by Mitchell Reidy, Grace by Beth Aitken and Rooster by Joseph Paton. And all the cast are super excited to take to the main stage of Adam Smith theatre!

You may also be interested in:

New campaign to tackle seagull menace

Annie is played by Ruby McIlhatton, Miss Hannigan by Katie Jarvie, Mr Warbucks by Mitchell Reidy, Grace by Beth Aitken and Rooster by Joseph Paton. Pic: Hannah Wilson.

Police photos released of Fife rapists

Man jailed for attempted murder of former partner’s new man

Amanda Glover is the creative director of YMTS and she has continued to develop the creative talents of our young Fifers. Amanda has brought together previous YMTS performers to be the production team for Annie Jr.

Andrew Stewart is the director of Annie (Andrew is 17 and has just completed his final year at Balwearie High School and he played Daddy Warbucks in previous YMTS version of Annie).

Members of the YMTS performing on stage in Annie Jnr.''Pic: Hannah Wilson.

Jack McLean is the show’s assistant director (Jack is in S3 at Balwearie); Ronan Corkey is the musical director (Ronan is currently studying at RCS), Cara Hayes is the assistant musical director (Cara is in S4 at KHS) and Sophie Penman is the choreographer (Sophie is training to be a primary school teacher).

Annie Jnr tells the affectionate tale of little orphan Annie.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, she charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan.

Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The cast of Annie Jnr which is being performed at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy tonight (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday). Pic: Hannah Wilson.

For tickets, visit: www.onfife.com