Fife youngsters set for pantomime roles

The excitement was fizzing at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, last week at the open auditions for children to be part of the junior ensemble in the theatre’s forthcoming family pantomime, Jack And The Beanstalk.

Nearly 100 local youngsters auditioned for places in the show and there was some fabulous talent on stage – the hard task was not giving them all a part.

However, by the end of the day three great teams were chosen and they are now all set to begin rehearsals in November for the panto, which runs from December 7 until January.

Our picture shows the lucky youngsters who made it through the auditions for places in the junior ensemble.

You may also be interested in:

Get on your bike for Kirkcaldy Cycling Festival

In pictures winners at Kirkcaldy Half Marathon

Fife nurse’s mountainous challenge for CHAS