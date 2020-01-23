Fife youth group’s £5000 boost from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s foundation

A youth group in Fife has won a share of a prestigious music grant.

Glenrothes YMCA has been given almost £5000 from the The Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.

The group runs courses during term time as well as intensive classes during school holidays as part of its Y Music scheme to help reach socially vulnerable children from deprived areas.

The young participants help each other through structured peer learning, thus improving social behaviour.

During the last two years, over 100 young people have participated in Y Music and created their own music portfolios, including live and studio recordings.

Depute Provost and local Glenrothes councillor, Julie Ford, welcomed the news, saying: “I am delighted to see the Glenrothes YMCA being awarded nearly £5000 for such a fantastic project. There is so much research out there which shows that music can help people through very difficult times, so it is admirable that the Y are using this to help people in our communities.”

Lord Lloyd Webber, creator of musicals such as Cats and The Phantom of the Opera, hopes that the foundation will change the “face and voice” of the performing arts. The grants are focused on giving many more opportunities to disadvantaged young people from lower socio-economic and minority backgrounds.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “Engagement in the arts changes lives. The positive impact of the arts on health, social mobility and wellbeing is now irrefutable. I passionately believe that everyone in this country, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, should be able to participate.

“I am thrilled my foundation is able to support projects that widen access, inspire creativity and deliver opportunities. Around the country, across the arts, many people are doing brilliant things to unlock talent and empower the next generation to succeed. We are proud to work with them.”

An incredible 593 grants and scholarships amounting to £20.5M have now been given since the Foundation in less than a decade.