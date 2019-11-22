Fifer singer-songwriter realises dream with second solo single

A singer/songwriter from Fife is realising a long-held dream with the launch of her second solo single.

Cherry Joy (34) releases ‘The Blame Game’ on November 30 – hot on the heels of her first successful song, ‘Worth the Wait’, which she performed to a packed audience in her home town of Kirkcaldy in October.

Released at the beginning of September, ‘Worth the Wait’ is available on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Deezer and other major platforms.

It’s accompanied by a video filmed in Ibiza in August.

Cherry, a ormer Balwearie High School pupil, said: “The feedback so far on the single has been amazingly positive, even from people who don’t typically like dance music – being a really catchy song, it has something for everyone!

“My new single is also in the dance music genre and now I’m working towards an EP launch.

“My goal is to have this ready for launch in 2020 in order to have a repertoire of original material to market to the industry.”

Stirling City Radio invited Cherry Joy on to the Boss Girls Brunch Show in August, where they were not only the first to give the single airtime prior to its release, but also offered her a slot to host her own monthly show.

Called ‘The Weekend Warm Up with Cherry Joy’, it airs on the last Friday of every month from 6pm to 8pm.

Cherry, who now lives in South Queensferry, studied modern musicianship at Dundee College for two years in the early 2000s – but drifted away from music until her passion in the dance genre was re-ignited over the years, and during several trips to Ibiza.