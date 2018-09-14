Film festival to help mark Glenrothes’ 70th

A festival celebrating seven decades of film is being held at the Rothes Halls to mark the town’s 70th anniversary.

The festival will feature films from throughout the decades, from The Red Shoes in 1948 to Wall-E in 2008.

The festival will launch on September 14 and last for two days.

The Red Shoes will be followed by South Pacific, which will be a dementia-friendly showing.

The lights will be up, the sound not so loud and there will be a short interval half way through.

Friday will be rounded off with a showing of The Lovebug.

On Saturday morning there will be a free showing of ‘70s classic Superman.

In the afternoon, Tom Hanks will be on the Big screen as 12-year-old Josh, who wakes up to find himself as a 30-year-old.

Saturday night features a double of bill of horror with cult classic Blade first up, featuring Wesley Snipes as the vampire hunter, followed by George A Romero’s Dawn of the Dead.

Wall-E will feature on Sunday, before the festival is brought to a close with a showing of The Greatest Showman.

The film will be shown in the area outside Fife House. Tickets must be purchased as space is limited and you need to bring your own seat as well as your voice to join in the first outdoor sing-a-long of its kind in Fife.

Tickets are £4 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Buy your tickets at www.onfife.com or call the box office on 01592 611101.