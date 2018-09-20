Finn returns to St Andrews for concert with his friends

Award-winning Fife songwriter and composer Finn Anderson will host a concert at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on Saturday, September 29, featuring a line-up of local music talent.

Following the success of ‘Finn Anderson and Friends’ last year, Finn is retuning to St Andrews with a new band including David Bowden (BBC Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year 2017) and Ivan Sveda (Red Pine Timber Company, The Perth Jazz Quartet).

A former pupil of Madras College, Finn has been working on songs with some of the current music talent at the school.

Performers will include sister songwriting duo Isobel and Katie Grieve, singer-songwriter Eugene Ritchie, Peter Visocchi and Joel Day.

Fife singer-songwriter Amy Rayner will also perform. Amy is an ex-pupil of Madras and currently the leader of the Byre Theatre Choir.

Finn said: “It’s always a joy to play at the Byre, and I’m particularly excited to be sharing the stage with some of Fife’s best young songwriters.

“It’s going to be a brilliant night to discover new music.”

Currently working on his debut full-length solo album, Finn will be premiering brand new songs as well as sharing work from recent musicals he has written.

No stranger to the Byre stage, Finn premiered his first musical there at the age of 14.

Since then, his work has been nominated for the Off West End and Broadway World awards for Best New Musical, and his songs have been performed throughout the world.

Most recently Finn was commissioned by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and American Music Theatre Project to write critically-acclaimed ‘Legacy’ for the Edinburgh Fringe.

New musical ‘Islander’ for which Finn wrote the music, is also currently touring Scotland starring Olivier Award-nominated actress Kirsty Findlay.

This year has seen Finn perform at Celtic Connections, in London’s West End, and in New York and Chicago.

The concert at the Byre will be recorded live, with an exclusive live album available for audience members only.

Finn Anderson and Friends starts at 7.30pm.