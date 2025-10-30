After a quarter of a century, one of the UK’s most beloved boy bands returned with a bang as they kicked off their reunion tour in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five have kicked off their long-awaited reunion tour in style overnight.

The band performed in Cardiff with a sensational setlist of classics.

Here’s what the group performed on their first reunion tour date, where they are heading next, and if you’ve left it too late to pick up tickets.

One of the most eagerly anticipated reunion tours kicked off last night - no, not Oasis, but the return of boy band Five after a 25-year absence performing as a full unit.

Gracing the stage at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, the 21-song-strong set featured some of their most critically and commercially successful tracks, including a rousing performing of ‘Keep On Movin’’ from what those in attendance have attested to on social media shortly afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been 25 years in the making, but UK boy band Five have returned in style after the first date of their reunion tour in Cardiff overnight. | Dean Sherwood

The outpouring of love for the group’s return was one felt by band member J Brown, who shared on stage his thoughts on their return: “Never in our wildest dreams could me and the guys have imagined we’d share a stage again. It really does show that at the end of the day, love conquers everything.

“The love and the bond that these five dudes have, and everything we’ve been through together, has made this possible. It’s beautiful.”

Here’s exactly what the group performed to start their ongoing UK tour and, if you’re now tempted by the proposition, when and where you can catch them on the road throughout November.

What did Five perform to kick off their 2026 reunion tour?

According to the good people at Setlist.FM, the group performed the following songs on their long-awaited return to our stages:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slam Dunk (Da Funk) Shake Got the Feelin' Straight Up Funk It's the Things You Do Lay All Your Lovin’ on Me When the Lights Go Out Invincible Human Partyline 555‐On‐Line If Ya Gettin' Down We Will Rock You (Queen cover) Rock the Party Closer to Me Serious Until the Time Is Through My Song Let's Dance Everybody Get Up Jump Around / Place Your Hand / Get Lucky Keep On Movin'

Where are Five heading next on their tour?

Interest piqued? Here's where you can catch the guys on the remainder of their UK tour this year. | Provided

Those who feel a sense of FOMO after taking a look at their setlist on the first date of the tour might want to consider the following remaining tour dates to see the band on the road this year:

October 31: Brighton Centre

November 1: BIC, Bournemouth

November 2: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

November 4: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

November 5: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

November 7: AO Arena, Manchester

November 8: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

November 9: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

November 11: The O2, London

November 14: Utilita Arena, Newcastle

November 15: P&J Live, Aberdeen

November 126: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

November 18: Co-op Live, Manchester

November 19: Utlita Arena, Sheffield

November 20: The O2, London

November 22: The SSE Arena, Belfast

November 25: OVO Hydro

November 26: Utlita Arena, Newcastle

November 28: Utlita Arena, Birmingham

November 29: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

November 30: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Are there still tickets to see Five on their UK tour?

Yes, there are, but they are selling very quickly according to Ticketmaster.

To avoid one of this year’s biggest tours in the world of pop music, head on over to the ticketing outlet at your earliest convenience.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨