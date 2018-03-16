Flowin’ Tide of talented young performers in East Neuk theatre company’s play

A talented young cast of local performers are busy preparing for the opening night of Flowin’ Tide, the latest production from the Harbourlights East Neuk Music Theatre Company.

The show, a musical drama which tells the tale of a doomed romance in a 19th century east coast fishing community, will run from Thursday, March 22, to Friday, March 23, at the new Waid Community Campus in Anstruther.

The play was written by local writers Richard Wemyss – a former director of the company under its previous title, the Waid Junior Operatic Society – and the late Donald Fergusson.

This is the second time the show has been performed by the group, the last being in 2005.

A spokesperson for the Harbourlights company production team said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be bringing Flowin’ Tide back to Anstruther.

“What better way to celebrate our move to the new Waid Campus than with a show which celebrates Harbourlights’ past, and the past of communities like our own in the East Neuk?”

“Flowin’ Tide is an ambitious show, with some songs featuring complicated four-part harmonies and one particularly moving piece sung acapella.

Our young cast are more than up to the challenge though, and I’m thrilled to say that Harbourlights is sounding better than ever.

“Bring a hankie!”

Tickets (£8 and £6 concessions) are available from Govan’s Optometrist, Shore Sreet, Anstruther, or at the Waid Campus reception on show evenings.

Performances start at 7.15pm.

Flowin’ Tide is being performed by the Harbourlights senior cast, made up of young people of secondary school age. I

In June, the Harbourlights junior cast look forward to bringing the classic musical Singing in the Rain to the same venue.