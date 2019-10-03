Folk stalwarts set for Fife concert

They have been stalwarts of the Scottish folk scene for nigh on 40 years.

North Sea Gas have released 19 albums, and played almost everywhere – and this month brings them to Fife.

The trio are on stage at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Friday, October 18.

The gig is part of an extensive tour which takes in America, Canada, Germany, Austria, Turkey and throughout their native Scotland.

It follows the release in July of their most recent album, “Hearth And Homeland.”

Their shows mix traditional, contemporary and self-penned material in their own style which also encompasses good humour and great storytelling.

The band is still led by founding member, Dave Gilfillan.

The guitarist from Edinburgh is joined by Ronnie McDonald, who joined in 2002, and Grant Simpson, originally from Lossiemouth, the band’s newcomer – he joined in 2006!

Musically they’re from the same landscape as The Corries and The McCalmans, but they have their own distinctive style – on stage expect them to pick up guitars, bouzouki, banjo, fiddle, bodhrans and whistles.

Ticket details from the box office or online at www.onfife.com

