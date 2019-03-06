Folk start Mairi Campbell tells the story of Auld Lang Syne in St Andrews show

St Andrews audiences are set to discover the secrets of Auld Lang Syne – the story of Scotland’s most famous song and the life of one of its most celebrated musicians.

Award-winning musician Mairi Campbell follows her hugely successful solo theatre show Pulse, bringing audiences on a new adventure taking in singing for US President Bill Clinton, a starring role in Sex and the City and a reinterpretation of the Robert Burns classic that changed her life.

Scots folk star Mairi Campbell.

Blending storytelling, dance and new music composed in collaboration with David Gray, ‘Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne’ explores the meaning of one of the world’s most performed songs through the lens of Mairi’s rich experience.

Delivered with her trademark wit, gentle charm and unparalleled musical ability, this five star show – which was a hit at last summer’s Edinburgh festival – is an unforgettable hour in the company of one of Scotland’s leading artists.

With live music, animation and a singalong, this funny and heartfelt show resonates with wider universal truths.

Speaking ahead of her visit to St Andrews, Mairi said: “Ever since I started working on this show I wanted to take this story of Auld Lang Syne as far as possible across Scotland.

“When Burns discovered the music his words transformed it into one of Scotland’s most famous songs.

“When I recorded it with David Francis I realised how little I and most Scots knew about its meaning.

“The song had such a profound affect on my life I wanted to tell this story of friendship, change and adventure through songs and performance. Like Burns I’m keen to see the reactions to my interpretation and hear stories from Scots across the country and particularly St Andrews so I can’t wait to to hit the road.”

Mairi Campbell is at the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm. For tickets, call the box office on 01334 475000 or go to The Byre Theatre