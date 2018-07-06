Fools visit Fife’s Hill of Tarvit to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream

The Three Inch Fools, a national touring company acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to Shakespeare, are coming to Fife.

They’ll be at Hill of Tarvit, near Cupar, on Friday, July 20.

Five actors, with all manner of musical instruments and plenty of character-swapping, will present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Shakespeare’s much-loved play is a comic tale of runaway lovers, beguiling potions and an unfortunate individual who gets turned into a donkey…

When four unfortunate lovers decide to elope into the woods, little do they know things are about to get a lot more complex. Add to the mix a mischievous sprite and a motley crew of mechanicals attempting to rehearse a play, and anything could happen.

The five-strong company of Fools bring the magical world of the forest vividly to life in this new production, in a way that is certain to delight and surprise those already familiar with the play, and to enchant those who have yet to discover its joys.

“We want to show Shakespeare off to everyone,” says co-founder and director James Hyde.

“And excite a whole new generation of Shakespeare lovers to get to know his plays in all their vibrancy.

“Through our own high-paced performance style and musical talents we would say we have found our own unique take on Shakespeare.”

The Three Inch Fools specialise in bringing Shakespeare to life in innovative and unexpected ways, through bold choreography and mystical sound-worlds, working with award-winning composer Stephen Hyde.

Original music plays a central role in this production, cleverly helping to elevate Shakespeare’s text from the page, and to recreate the same lively atmosphere that Elizabethan audiences would have experienced.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream runs at Hill of Tarvit on Friday, July 20.

The performance starts at 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. Audience members are invited to arrive early and bring a picnic to enjoy.

For more information and ticket details, see the Three Inch Fools website