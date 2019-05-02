Former PM Gordon Brown writes history of Fife in new book

A book which will help coming generations of Fifers learn how the past shaped the Kingdom’s present has been written by former Prime Minister and local MP Gordon Brown.

Mr Brown joined forces with long-time friend Alistair Moffat, a renowned Scottish writer and former head of STV, to write Fife From Earliest Times to the Present Day, which will be published on June 19 and launched at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

It is described as the most up-to-date work on Fife and the authors said they were responding to the desire for more local history in the Scottish schools curriculum.

Copies of the book will be donated to every school and library in Fife and the proceeds from sales will go to local charities.

“Our aim is to encourage the growing interest in local history especially in schools,” said Mr Brown. “We have been lucky to have access to new information, like the papers of Lawrence Daly, the Fife miners’ leader, and recent accounts of the history of local towns and villages.

“Fife’s incredible history will be of interest to everyone who was born in Fife and everyone who lives here. It will allow families to do more to trace their own local roots.”

The book traces the Kingdom’s story from earliest times and covers the history of farming, linen, linoleum, mining and electronics through to recent times, with chapters on the burghs, health, social conditions, religion, sport and trades unions.

It is designed to go hand-in-hand with village and town histories compiled by local people and community groups.

It has been produced with the help of local historians, including Chris Sparling and John Hunter, and with support from former Carnegie Trust UK chairman Angus Hogg and former Fife Council director of planning Bill Taylor. The book was also helped by the Carnegie Trust and includes a chapter on the story of Dunfermline’s best known citizen, Andrew Carnegie

Tickets for the launch event cost £5 and you can order a copy of the book along with your ticket for a total cost of only £12. Tickets are available from any Fife Cultural Trust booking office, by calling Adam Smith Theatre on 01592 583302 or emailing BoxOffice.AdamSmith@onfife.com.