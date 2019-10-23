Four great tribute shows to see at Alhambra Theatre

You really can’t beat a jukebox show.

Pick the songbook of an established star – any star – and hit the road for shows which have a built-in feel good factor.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has a series of tribute acts lined up, all paying homage to some of the greatest names in the business.

They kick off with What’s Love Got To Do With It, which celebrates the music of Tina Turner, on Thursday, October 31.

Elesha Paul Moses steps into Tina’s shoes to belt out all the classic numbers from Nutbush to Simply The Best, all backed by a ten-piece band.

And with Tina no longer performing live, this is about as close as you will get to the real thing.

David Bowie left behind a remarkable body of work – one which is simply a gold mine to tribute bands.

The Bowie Experience takes to the stage on Saturday, November 9.

Laurence Knight has the difficult task of matching up to the Thin White Duke as he celebrates Bowie’s golden years – but he is considered the number one Bowie performer in the world.

The show includes all the classics from Space Oddity to China Girl.

Friday November 15 brings Abba Mania to the theatre.

The Swedish super troupers disbanded decades ago, but their music has found new audiences more than once thanks to two hit films plus a phenomenal hit theatre musical which played to packed houses at the Playhouse in Edinburgh at the start of its 2019 UK tour ... and then there are all the tribute acts who have pretty much got this market sewn up.

Abba Mania are billed as “accepted as the world’s number one touring Abba tribute production” so you can expect a high end show as they dust off the glorious songbook penned by Benny and Bjorn.

Dressing up is optional, but someone always finds a set of platform shoes and flares on the night!

Elvis Presley may have left the building way back in ’77 but the music of the original pioneering rock ‘n’roller endures.

Ben Portsmouth brings his tribute to The King to the Dunfermline theatre on Friday, November 29.

He made history when he won the Elvis Presley Enterprises Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest – making him the king of the Elvis tributes.

Ben then went on to top the bill on the David Letterman show in February 2013.

