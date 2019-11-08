Frank Turner brings UK tour to Fife theatre

Get set for a gig with a difference as Frank Turner takes to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre later this month.

The English punk and folk singer-songwriter brings his No Man’s Land tour to the venue, and promises two very different sets – the first half solo, and the second with his band, The Sleeping Souls, unplugged.

Turner is touring his eighth studio album, No Man’s Land, which tells the stories of 13 women. Twelve are from history, the 13th is his own mother.

As concept records go, it’s kicked up a fair bit of dust, with the singer posting a blog to defend his work and explain what he was doing.

Some critics dismissed it as a “browse of Wikipedia pages” but Turner insists his own research was much more detailed as he recalls people such as Nica Rothschild, and serial killer Nannie Doss who murdered four of her husbands, her mother, sister, grandson and mother-in-law. Other topics include Mata Hari and gospel singer/electric guitarist Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The split sets give the evening a different vibe too – one for fans to chew over as they get a arre chance to see him perform in Fife.

Frank Turner is at the Alhambra Theatre on November 22.

Ticket info from the venue