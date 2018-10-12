Frankie’s Guys celebrate The Four Seasons

Fans of the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have the chance to join in with a celebration of the band’s music this month.

Frankie’s Guys – a fast-paced, energetic production – relives the era when the talented foursome were at their peak with a string of timeless and classic hits songs.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons were one of the biggest groups of the early 1960s, selling over 100 million records and earning themselves a place in the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This authentic live show takes a trip down memory lane as Frankie’s Guys put their own charismatic stamp on a catalogue of hits including Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes of You, Sherry and Oh What A Night.

One of the stars, David Griego, has been part of the show as it has travelled all over the world, and says the music remains timeless.

“We love singing with our live band, but giving the audience a great night out is hands down the most satisfying part of the job.

“Frankie’s Guys was formed after the huge success of Frankie Valli’s comeback with both his own solo tours and Jersey Boys the movie and Broadway musical.

“We wanted to create a concert version of the show, with all the music people know and love. The show has been running for around three to four years now.”

“A few of us have been singing together for many years, it just so happened that one of us happened to be only five foot tall and sings like a girl (joke!).

“We always loved singing in four-part harmony and the Four Seasons music was the perfect fit for us.”

“The audience can expect great music and lots of fun, we don’t take ourselves too seriously and we realise that the people who have spent their hard-earned money in general just want a great night out, and we work tirelessly to give them just that.

“We have lots of energy so during the show we always try and get the crowd involved.”

“One of our favourite parts of any show is always the interaction with the crowds, we tell jokes, funny and unfunny and we always get people involved – it’s the best!”

Frankie’s Guys will visit the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Friday, October 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21 and available by calling 01383 602302 or online at www.onfife.com.