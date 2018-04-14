Free bike repair session in Kirkcaldy

Locals are being invited to learn how to make bike repairs for spring cycling at Greener Kirkcaldy’s free Bike Maintenance Workshop next week.

The session with Dave’s Bike Shed takes place on Wednesday, April 18 from 6.30 to 8.30pm at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Dr Bike will teach participants about the main parts and components on a bike, how to undertake an ‘M Check’ and check your bike is safe, and how to undertake basic, but essential, repairs and adjustments such as repairing punctures and adjusting brakes. People are invited to bring their bikes along so they can ask specific questions. Places are limited, so please book at: www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk.