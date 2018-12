The Kino Leven will be showing a free screening of Home Alone 2 as a thank you its loyal customers.

The special show will take place on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, at 10am, with doors opening at 9.30 am.

Graeme Reekie, managing director of the Kino Leven, said: “We appreciate our customers’ loyal support throughout the year and would like to give them a token of our appreciation.”