Friends of the Byre welcome the return of The Other Guys to St Andrews

Friends of the Byre are delighted to be bringing back The Other Guys to the Byre Theatre, St Andrews, on Monday, May 7, at 7.30pm.

The Other Guys were founded in 2004 and have grown to become the premier all-male a cappella group in Scotland, combining the classical with the contemporary.

Their philosophy has always been to entertain and they are remembered for their ‘Royal Romance’ – a tribute to Prince William and Catherine Middleton. This shot the group to a new level, garnering mass international exposure and almost a million views on You Tube.

They were formed by a group of friends who wanted to bring the American tradition of collegiate a cappella to the university. Several of the singers are American but others are from England, Scotland, South Africa, Cyprus and Australia, and they range from first year to final year St Andrews University students.

The guys have recently returned from a three week tour of North America, starting in New York, and visiting Philadelphia, New Haven, Washington DC, Richmond and Chapel Hill, before finishing in Toronto. Performances given were at a combination of colleges, high schools and private venues – and on top of this they still managed to record some new material.

They sang for Friends of the Byre in February 2016 and the members have been asking ever since when they could come back again as they were such a hit. The Friends have asked them to introduce themselves to the audience as well as singing, so members can find out where they are from and what their range of studies are , along with their impressions of St Andrews.

Tickets are available from The Byre box office on 01334 475000.