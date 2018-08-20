From the beach to the stage ... hit show Benidorm heads to Edinburgh

Derren Litten’s smash hit ITV comedy Benidorm is set to bring sunshine and smiles to Edinburgh next month.

The first ever stage version of the ITV comedy is marking its world premiere tour, stopping off at Edinburgh Playhouse in the capital from Monday, September 17 to Saturday, September 22.

The show is being produced for the stage by Michael Harrison and David Ian. Litten has written an all new set of Alicante escapades for the much-loved cast members, including Jake Canuso (Mateo), Janine Duvitski (Jacqueline), Adam Gillen (Liam), Sherrie Hewson (Joyce Temple-Savage), Shelley Longworth (Sam), and Tony Maudsley (Kenneth) as they swap sangria for the stage next year after a quick spruce at the Blow ‘n’ Go!

Benidorm – Live will be the stage debut production of the hugely popular TV show.

On making its transfer, writer Derren Litten said: “I’ve loved ten years of writing my TV show Benidorm but despite a successful writing career I’m first and foremost a performer so have always been secretly frustrated I couldn’t hear the audience’s laughter.

“This national tour of Benidorm Live will not only make a long-lasting dream come true but will also mean I no longer have to stand in strangers gardens listening at their windows at 9 o’clock on cold winter evenings.”

ITV’s smash-hit comedy celebrates a decade of all-inclusive hilarity, having followed the ensemble cast of holiday makers and staff for nine series since it first broadcast in 2007. Season 10 is due to broadcast early 2018.

Critically acclaimed, Benidorm has received two National Television Awards a TV Quick Award and nominations at the British Comedy Awards and BAFTAs.

After leaving school in Hull in the late 1980’s Derren Litten spent a year working as a professional magician whilst auditioning for drama schools. He won a place on the three-year acting course at the prestigious Central School of Speech and Drama where he met fellow student Catherine Tate. After 10 years of working as an actor, Derren was asked by Catherine to write for her newly commissioned TV sketch show, The Catherine Tate Show. Later, Derren was given a script commission by comedy producer Geoffrey Perkins, that show turned out to be Benidorm. For tickets visit: atgtickets.com/Edinburgh