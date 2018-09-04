Fundraising garden party for Maggie’s in beautiful Crail setting

The beautiful setting of Wormistoune House in Crail is the venue for a magical garden party for Maggie’s this weekend.

Supporters of our Maggie’s cancer caring centre in the grounds of Victoria Hospital have come up with the new event to help raise funds for, and awareness of, the charity.

Tickets are now available for Saturday’s event at £10 for adults £5 for children and a family ticket is £30. All proceeds will be donated to the charity.

The day promises something for all to enjoy, including a treasure hunt, magic show, music, food and drink, tours of the beautiful gardens, face painters, performers and taster sessions of art and yoga to bring out your calm, creative and curious side.

Nikki Gibson, the event organiser said: “Historic Wormistoune House will be opening its doors to the public properly for the first time since its extensive refurbishment programme.”

Parking is available at the venue and dogs are welcome.

Alison Allan, centre head at Maggie’s Fife said: “We are delighted that Nikki and this fantastic group of supporters have come up with such a lovely event in such a beautiful setting and incorporating and celebrating the work we do to support people affected by cancer. I hope people will come far and wide to experience what will be a fantastic day.”

To find out more about Maggie’s Fife and how it helps those with cancer, visit the centre or call (01592) 647997.

www.maggiescentres.org/magicalgardenparty.