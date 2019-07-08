GALLERY: Fife Pride celebrations brighten up Kirkcaldy town centre. Can you spot yourself?
Fife Pride took Kirkcaldy by storm at the weekend, as the annual extravaganza got under way in the town centre.
A wave of colour made its way through the town as thousands of people flocked to Kirkcaldy to celebrate equality, diversity, and respect. There were plenty who dressed for the occasion, turning out in every shade of the rainbow. Here are some of the best pictures of the celebrations. Photos by Walter Neilson.
Hundreds of people celebrated in the town centre as Fife Pride took place in Kirkcaldy on Sunday (July 7).