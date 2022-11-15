Gerard Butler has come a long way from being a trainee solicitor in Glasgow, becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars – and he’s never short of something to say.

Born in Paisley in 1969, Gerard Butler was head boy at St Mirin's & St Margaret's High School before studying law at the University of Glasgow where he became president of the university law society.

He started a job as a trainee lawyer with Morton Fraser in Edinburgh but was sacked just a week before qualifying. He decided to leave the law behind and head to London to find fame.

A meeting with an old friend from the Scottish Youth Theatre led to his first role in Steven Berkoff's play of Coriolanus, followed by a part in an adaptation of Trainspotting at the Edinburgh Festival. At the age of 30 he decided to move to Los Angeles where he won parts in Dracula 2000, Tomb Raider 2, Dear Frankie, Phantom of the Opera, Reign of Fire and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.

Superstardom – and award nominations – followed with his portrayal of King Leonidas in fantasy war film 300, which led to him being one of the world’s most famous Scots with lead roles in blockbusters like the How to Train Your Dragon films, Greenland, Gods of Egypt, Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.

Here are 13 funny and revealing things the actor has said in interviews.

1. Gerard Butler on...women "I love a girl with a good sense of humour, who is confident but who has a sweetness to her - that melts my heart." Photo: Eugene Gologursky Photo Sales

2. Gerard Butler on...growing up without a dad "My overwhelming memory of being a child is the huge amount of love I felt for my mum. She was my everything, because she was both my mum and my dad." Photo: Neilson Barnard Photo Sales

3. Gerard Butler on...studying law "I wasn't going to be an actor. I was going to be a lawyer. I came from a family just above working class, just below middle class, a great family of wonderful values. The idea of me having a chance for a law degree was enticing. Enticing to me but also very enticing to my family." Photo: Chip Somodevilla Photo Sales

4. Gerard Butler on...his big break in '300' "'300' was a real turning point in my career. Until then, I felt like a steam train that was slowly chugging to the top of a hill. Now I'm over that hill, my career seems to have its own momentum." Photo: Sean Gallup Photo Sales