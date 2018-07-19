German brass band to perform in Kirkcaldy this weekend

A lively German brass band with a connection to a Kirkcaldy minister is set to hit the high notes with a special concert at a town church.

Posaunenchor Hambach-Winzingen, a group made up of 24 members of all ages, will play at Linktown Church this Sunday at 7pm.

The group is visiting the town as part of a tour of Kirk venues across Scotland this week.

Literally meaning ‘trombone choir’, Posaunenchor music ensembles are attached to church congregations in Germany, often with members from the wider parish community.

The tour has been organised by Rev Marc Prowe, minister at Linktown Church, who grew-up in South West Germany and was himself a member of the band.

He revealed how he first became involved with the group: “I learned to play a brass instrument age 11, when the “Posaunenchor” brass group was founded,” he said.

“This music group has been a great inspiration and like a family to me over the years. It helped me through my tricky teenage years and whenever I moved into a new town, I found a new ‘family’ by playing with a brass band. It’s always fun, social, and it has a spiritual dimension, too.

“So when I married a Scot, Catriona, the band leader Traugott suggested we all go together to Scotland for music making, and I was turned into the tour organiser. That was in 1997.

“2018 and five very enjoyable concert tours later, this is the sixth tour through Scotland with another great musical repertoire in the bag. The 2018 tour ensemble is a young one, playing brass and also including a singing quartet! Catriona and I have lived in Kirkcaldy since 2000, so ever since, we have made sure the “posaunenchor” concert tours have a good time when the members come to Kirkcaldy.”

He said the group is really looking forward to returning to the town this weekend: “They absolutely love Kirkcaldy: the people are friendly, they have the full trust and open doors of the congregation and enthusiastic audiences. They love the town, Links and Seafield beaches, the Coastal Path, Auchtertool Kirk, walks and trips to Edinburgh.

“On the last visit they said in Kirkcaldy they feel at home, are made to feel welcome and are trusted. Maybe it’s even better than at home!”

“They have played spontaneously in The Novar and open air in the community. If you can imagine 27 brass players turning up, it is an incredible sound. To this day people mention this to me, and say how much they look forward to the band again.”

Entry to the concert at Linktown Church this Sunday is free with donations welcome.