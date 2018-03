During the Easter holidays Greener Kirkcaldy is running two kids clubs to encourage children to get creative at the beach and in the woods.

‘Creative Play – Beach Exploring’ is on April 4 from 10am – noon at Ravenscraig Walled Garden.

The ‘Nature Play – Woods Exploring’ session is on April 11 from 10am – noon at Dunnikier Country Park.

To book call (01592) 858458.