Glasvegas, Hipsway and Richard Jobson set for Fife gigs

One of Fife’s best live music venues has unveiled a series of top-notch gigs.

PJ Molloys in Dunfermline, hosts a number of big name bands from Scotland , along with some of the top tribute acts going.

Hipsway

Richard Jobson returns to Dunfermline with the Armory Show on October 18.

Jobson has enjoyed an outstanding year with The Skids – whose most recent album won huge critical acclaim – and the Armory Show is another long-established band which embraces Magazine duo John McGeoich and John Doyle plus Russel webb who previously toured with John Lydon’s P.I.L.

Glasvegas bring their acoustic show to the venue on November 2.

It’s a rare chance to hear the songs of James and Rab Allan stripped back.

And, looking further ahead, legendary Scottish band, Goodbnye Mr McKenzie hit the stage on December 13.

Their reformation in 2019 has caught the imagination of long-standing fans who will recall their glory days in the 1980s when the line-up included Shirley Manson – now with US rock giants, Garbage.

Their comeback gigs have been hailed a huge success, and this one should go down a storm.

Sticking on the revival theme, Hipsway are also back.

The band hit paydirt with the single Honeythief.

Their line-up mincluded ex-Altered Images guitarist Johnny McElhone who went on to form Texas. In 2018, the band released its first album in 30 years. Hipsway are at PJs on December 12.

